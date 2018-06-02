Cops: Man grabbed 11-year-old girl’s hand as she walked to school in Rogers Park

Police are searching for a man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl by the hand Thursday morning as she walked to school in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The girl was walking about 8:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of West North Shore when the man walked up from behind and grabbed her hand, according to Chicago Police. He held her hand and walked along with her without speaking for several seconds before letting go and walking off.

The girl was on her way to Kilmer Elementary School at 6700 N. Greenview, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be about 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet, weighing 140 to 170 pounds with a slim, “bony” build and a bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black jeans and was said to smell of cigarettes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.