Cops: Man killed in drive-by shooting in East Side

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The 28-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Bay when someone inside a northbound black SUV fired shots, striking him in the left shoulder and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.