Cops: Man robbed 3 businesses with knife across city in one morning

A South Loop man has been charged with robbing three businesses at knifepoint across the city in one morning.

Deantonio Sheppard, 46, faces three felony counts of armed robbery, according to Chicago Police and Cook County sheriff’s records. Police spelled his name Antonio D. Sheppard.

Sheppard robbed three businesses in the Loop, Gold Coast and Lake View neighborhoods on Nov. 25, according to police.

The first robbery happened about 8 a.m. in the first block of East Jackson, police said. Sheppard entered a business with a knife, and demanded the victim open the register.

About 10:50 a.m., Sheppard entered a business in the 1200 block of North Wells, again armed with a knife, and announced a robbery, police said.

About 25 minutes later, Sheppard entered a store in the 3300 block of North Ashland with the knife and announced another robbery, police said.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after each robbery.

Sheppard, a South Loop resident, was arrested about 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 28 in the 1300 block of South Canal, police said.

He remains held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He is next scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.