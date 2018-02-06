Cops: Man robbed Back of the Yards business at gunpoint while 3-year-old watched

Police are searching for a man who robbed a business at gunpoint last month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side while a child looked on.

About 1:50 p.m. Jan. 29, the man walked into the business in the 1700 block of West 47th Street and demanded money from a female victim who was with her 3-year-old child, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then stole a cash register and took off.

The robber is described as a Hispanic male, thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds with a medium build, police said. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a maroon or dark red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, an orange Chicago Bears hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (312) 747-8227.