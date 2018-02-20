Cops: Man sexually assaulted woman after breaking into Brighton Park apartment

A man sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday afternoon after breaking into her apartment in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:18 p.m., the woman was sleeping in the bedroom of her apartment in the 2600 block of West Pershing when the suspect broke in through a window and forced her to perform oral sex on him, police said. He also stole property from the apartment.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be 26 years old, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-1, weighing between 190 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was seen wearing a red bandana over his mouth and nose, blue jeans and a long-sleeve sweatshirt with red, blue and yellow sleeves.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.