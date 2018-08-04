Cops: Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash

A mother and daughter were both killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, police said.

The crash happened about 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Beverly Road, according to Hoffman Estates police.

The mother and daughter, ages 82 and 50, were taken to hospitals, where they died from injuries related to the crash, police said. They both lived in South Barrington.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm their deaths.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 48-year-old whose gender wasn’t known, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, police said.