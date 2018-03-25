Cops: Pair of armed robberies reported at businesses in Lake View, Lincoln Park

Police are warning North Side businesses owners about a pair of armed robberies this month in the Lake View and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, the robber walked into a business and struck up a conversation with an employee before pulling a handgun out of his waistband and announcing a robbery, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect then made off with property.

The first robbery happened about 5:40 p.m. March 10 in the 2900 block of North Clark, while the other incident happened about 4:45 p.m. March 18 in the 2700 block of North Clark, police said.

The robber is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 40 and 50, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored North Face hat with red lettering.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.