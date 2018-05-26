Cops: Pair of armed robberies reported in Old Town

Police are warning residents about two armed robberies early Wednesday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the robber walked up to a female victim, pulled out a weapon and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The robber was last seen driving off in a tan Pontiac four-door vehicle.

The first robbery happened in the 1300 block of North Wells, while the other happened in the 1400 block of North Orleans. Police said.

The robber is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 20, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-3 and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.