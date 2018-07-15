Cops: Pair of burglaries reported in Lawndale

Police are warning residents about two recent apartment burglaries in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into an apartment and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened between 5 p.m. July 7 and 10 a.m. July 8 in the 1400 block of South Springfield, while the other took place about 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Kildare, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.