Cops: Person shot to death by cyclist in Uptown

A male was shot about 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of North Clifton. | Google

A person was shot dead Sunday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was sitting in a vehicle about 8:10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Clifton when someone pulled up on a bicycle and shot him several times, according to Chicago police.

The shooter then rode off in an unknown direction, police said.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.