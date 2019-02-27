Cops search for suspect in fatal shooting of Northside College Prep student

Police say a person named Luis is a suspect in the killing of a student Monday on the Northwest Side. | Chicago police

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the fatally shooting a 17-year-old Northside College Prep student.

Emanuel Gallegos was shot and killed about 5:30 p.m. Monday on his way to a friend’s house to get his hair cut, Gallegos’ father told the Sun-Times.

Police said that someone named “Luis” was standing on a corner with two other males in the 4400 block of West Addison Street as Gallegos drove by.

They began yelling gang slogans at Gallegos, and then one of them opened fire, police said.

Galleglos was shot in the neck and rushed to a hospital, where he died, authorities said.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of one of the suspects. Luis, who also goes by “CK” and “Goonie,” frequently visits the area near Lockwood Avenue and Altgeld Street in Belmont Cragin, police said.

Luis was described as a teenager, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.