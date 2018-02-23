Cops: Online post threatening shooting at Aurora high school ‘not credible’

A message posted to social media Thursday night threatening a shooting at an Aurora high school was “not credible,” according to police in the western suburb.

After being alerted to the post, several detectives specializing in internet crimes investigated the threat and deemed it was unfounded, according to Aurora police.

Nevertheless, police warned that any such threat is “taken extremely seriously.”

“These incidents are crimes not jokes,” according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “We encourage parents to reinforce this fact to their children. We will prosecute anyone involved in these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

Anyone with information about the threatening post should call Aurora detectives at (630) 256-5500. Anonymous tipsters can also call Aurora Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.