SWAT team responding to call of gunfire near Pulaski Park social club

SWAT officers responded Saturday morning to reported gunfire near a social club in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers initially responded about 8:55 a.m. to the call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Peterson, according to Chicago Police. A SWAT team was then called to clear the area, and nearby streets were closed as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.