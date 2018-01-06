Coroner: Person fatally shot in Hammond

A person was shot to death Friday night in northwest Indiana.

A death investigation team responded about 9:10 p.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, where the male was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The male, whose age was unknown, had been shot in the 6700 block of New Jersey in Hammond, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Hammond police could not immediately be reached for more information on the shooting.