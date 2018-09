Coroner searching for family of Gary man who died last week

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is searching for the family of a 58-year-old man who died last week in northwest Indiana.

Ricardo Harmon, of Gary, died Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office. Harmon’s cause and manner of death wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information about Harmon or his family should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.