Coroner searching for family of homeless woman who died northwest Indiana

Officials are looking for family members of a homeless woman who died Saturday in northwest Indiana.

At the time of her death, 55-year-old Carolyn Spencer was living underneath a viaduct at the intersection of Interstate 80/94 and Kennedy Avenue in Hammond, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. She previously lived at an address in Hammond.

Spencer, who was also known as “Seargent,” “Major” and General,” died Saturday and remains in the care of the coroner’s office. There was no foul play suspected in her death.

Anyone with information about Spencer should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.