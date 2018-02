Coroner searching for family of person found dead in NW Indiana

The Porter County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a 77-year-old man who recently died in Northwest Indiana.

Frederick Bennett died from natural causes at his home in the 2500 block of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information should call the coroner’s office at (219) 548-0208.