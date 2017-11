Coroner seeking family of deceased Hammond man

The Lake County coroner’s office is looking for the family of a deceased 60-year-old northwest Indiana man.

Bradley Finley passed away on Oct. 20, according to the coroner’s office. His last known address was in the 4300 block of Clark Avenue in Hammond.

Anyone with information on Finley is asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.