Coroner’s office searching for NW Indiana man’s family

The Lake County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family of a northwest Indiana man who died last month.

Jose Ramirez, 63, died Nov. 29, according to a statement from the coroner’s office. He lived in East Chicago.

Anyone with information about Ramirez should call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.