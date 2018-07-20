Couple carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown alley

A couple was carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning outside their garage in the North Side Bucktown neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was taking out the garbage about 9:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Wolcott while a 33-year-old woman pulled their 2018 Range Rover out of the garage, according to Chicago Police. A silver car pulled into the alley and two males got out, pointed guns at them and ordered the woman out of the Range Rover. Several personal items were also stolen.

The carjackers got into the Range Rover and drove north from the alley, while a third suspect drove the silver car away south, police said.

One of the carjackers was about 6-foot-3 and wore a black hoodie and black pants, police said. The other was about 6 feet tall and wore a white T-shirt with black jeans. They were both armed with handguns.

The car the suspects showed up in was described as a silver, four-door Honda or Toyota Prius, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.