Couple charged after woman hits man with hammer in Malta

A man and woman were charged after a domestic incident Sunday night in west suburban Malta.

Officers responded to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer by a woman at 6:42 p.m. inside their home in the 19200 block of University Road, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived they found 67-year-old William Karas with a cut on his head. He told police his partner, 65-year-old Margaret E. Milkie hit him with a hammer, police said.

Milkie admitted to striking Karas in the head and swinging the hammer at him, police said. She was charged with domestic battery ,assault, and unlawful interference with reporting domestic violence.

While in the home, police found a container of marijuana and Karas admitted to having two more pounds of marijuana in the residence, said police. Police found 1400 grams of marijuana in the upstairs bedroom.

Karas was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, according to police.

Both Karas and Milkie were taken into custody and are being held at the Dekalb County Jail, police said.