Couple charged with embezzling $500K from Arlington Heights company

A married couple was charged with embezzling over $500,000 from an Arlington Heights-based company the wife previously worked for.

Caren B. Irsuto, 56, and Scott A. Irsuto, 58, both of Schiller Park, were each charged with felony counts of theft over $500,000 and obtaining money from a financial institution, according to Schiller Park police. Caren Irsuto was also charged with a felony count of aggravated identity theft.

On April 28, officers received a complaint from a local business claiming that Caren Irsuto, a former employee, had embezzled roughly $60,000 from the company, police said. Over the course of an investigation, officers learned Caren Irsuto and her husband had endorsed and cashed checks made payable to the business for services rendered.

All told, the Irsutos bilked over $500,000 from the business using various banks and currency exchanges, police said. The couple was taken into custody Tuesday and charged.

Caren Irsuto is being held at the Cook County Jail on $600,000 bail, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. Her next court date was set for March 29.

Scott Irsuto is also being held at the jail on $28,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 27.