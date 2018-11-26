Courtenay Wright, University of Chicago physicist, witness to D-Day, dead at 95

Courtenay Wright, a retired University of Chicago particle physicist who in WWII decoded a message that made him one of the first in the world to know about the launch of D-Day, died Thanksgiving morning at 95, according to his wife, crime novelist Sara Paretsky. | Facebook

Courtenay Wright worked with some of the greatest military and scientific minds of his generation.

He was brilliant, dashing, funny and kind, according to his wife, crime novelist Sara Paretsky, who said the University of Chicago particle physicist died Thanksgiving morning at 95. He was in hospice care at Rush University Medical Center.

As a 20-year-old radar officer in the Royal Navy, Mr. Wright decoded a message that made him one of the first in the world to know about the launch of D-Day.

The day after the greatest amphibious invasion in history, he was on the bridge of the HMS Apollo when General Dwight D. Eisenhower urged the ship’s captain to go full speed ahead so the supreme commander of the Allied forces could inspect the beaches of Normandy.

The Apollo ended up running aground and part of the ship swayed vigorously, “nearly decapitating the general” Paretsky said. Eisenhower’s “startled face was inches from his own,” she wrote in the book “Writing in an Age of Silence.”

After the war, he was brought to U. of C. by the renowned physicist Enrico Fermi, a leader of the Manhattan Project. In the book “Fermi Remembered,” Mr. Wright said he enjoyed listening to Fermi describe how he’d been dazzled by Hungarian computer expert John von Neumann.

“As Enrico reported, Johnny was calling on obscure changes of variables, unheard-of transforms, and for all I remember, the Heimlich maneuver, in a tour de force solution of the problem, completed in jig time,” Mr. Wright said. “Enrico turned to us with a quizzical look on his face and said, ‘You know, I felt like the fly who sits on the plow and says, ‘We are plowing.’ ”

During the Vietnam War era, Mr. Wright was part of an elite group of scientists known as the Jasons, a name taken from the mythological Greek explorer. They advised the U.S. government against using nuclear weapons in southeast Asia. According to the book “Scientists at War,” they made their case using detached, clinical language, figuring the best strategy for preventing the nuclear option was to communicate with the military-industrial complex in unemotional terms.

Mr. Wright grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia, the son of English parents. His mother Geraldine was a proto-feminist. Born in 1883, she “attributed the beginning of women’s liberation to the bicycle–girls could outrun their chaperones and do the things they kept being told not to,” Paretsky wrote on Facebook.

He studied at the University of British Columbia and got his doctorate in 1949 from the University of California.

According to Paretsky, she married Mr. Wright in 1976. He was a widower with three sons who’d cared for his first wife for years during her illness. On her blog, she wrote that she was first attracted to his resemblance to Sean Connery, “but what made me fall in love was the way his face, indeed, his whole being lit up when he was doing the work he loved.”

Paretsky is the creator of the Chicago mysteries featuring the sleuth V.I. Warshawski. Mr. Wright once joked to People magazine that his wife “will attack me with a hatchet when I want to change a comma.”

He liked skiing and sailing in Lake Michigan when the waves were six feet high, his wife said. He also enjoyed pool and the ancient Chinese board game of Go. And he loved dogs.

Paretsky said he was a public advocate on social issues and someone who never forgot to visit people in hospitals.

“In the ’60s, before Roe, he often spoke in public forums and on television to support abortion rights,” she wrote. “When a student was stranded in Europe because he couldn’t get a visa for his French wife, Courtenay went to the State Department and got the matter untangled. He wrote to senators to protest the bills that eroded our rights under the Fourth Amendment.”