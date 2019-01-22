Covington Catholic closes Tuesday, first school day after D.C. incident

Tuesday would have marked the first school day since a video prompted public outrage and accusations that students mocked a Native American activist. | AP Photo

Covington Catholic High School is closed Tuesday along with many other Northern Kentucky schools.

Frigid temperatures and snow prompted many of the closures, but it’s likely Covington Catholic was the only school with police blocking its entrances Tuesday.

Over the weekend, competing narratives unfolded, hours of cell phone footage from different sources was released showing a fuller picture.

Student Nick Sandmann, who took center stage in the clips, issued a statement firmly stating he wasn’t mocking anyone. President Donald Trump took to Twitter defending the teen.

On Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, police cruisers blocked the entrances to Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky. Additional police cars circled the school.

Threats have poured in against students and the school itself with some going so far as to wish a school shooting upon Cov Cath, as it is called locally.

There may be a rally in support of Covington Catholic students at 8 a.m., but it is unclear whether the school closure will mean the rally is called off.

A rally against racism, organized by a Native American group, is planned for 10 a.m. at the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Covington.