CPD arrests suspect in North Riverside shooting that left woman dead, girl hurt

Chicago Police took a person of interest into custody Monday afternoon in connection with a weekend shooting that left a Chicago woman dead and a 14-year-old girl wounded outside a shopping mall in west suburban North Riverside.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of gunfire in the southwest parking lot of North Riverside Park Mall, 7501 W. Cermak Road, according to North Riverside police.

Maria Ruiz, 42, and the girl both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital for treatment, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Ruiz, of the Little Village neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m.

Police said the girl was expected to survive.

Investigators have determined that the shooting was domestic in nature, according to police. Authorities have not said whether the woman and the girl were related, or what their relationship to the shooter was.

About 3:15 p.m. Monday, CPD officers informed North Riverside police that a person of interest had been arrested. Charges were pending, police said.