CPD bomb, arson investigators called for suspicious package near Gresham church

Chicago Police bomb and arson investigators were called after a suspicious package was found Monday afternoon near a church in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Authorities were called at 12:31 p.m. after the suspicious black, plastic box was found in the 2200 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church is located at 2233 W. 79th St.

Crews X-rayed the package and it did not appear to contain anything dangerous, police said. The CPD Bomb and Arson Unit remained on the scene as of 1:30 p.m.

CTA No. 79 buses were being rerouted because of street closures in the area, according to police and the transit agency.