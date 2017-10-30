CPD: Carjackers abandon child from minivan in Oak Park before crash

Police have arrested two people suspected of stealing a minivan from the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood, abandoning a toddler who was inside in west suburban Oak Park and then crashing the vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 6:18 p.m., a female left her 1999 White Pontiac minivan unattended and running with the 2-year-old child inside when the two suspects got in the vehicle and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The toddler, whose gender was unknown, was found after being dropped off at an unknown address in west suburban Oak Park, police said. The child had not been injured and was reunited with its family.

The suspects were then apprehended after crashing the vehicle at Central and Jackson in Chicago, police said. Details on the circumstances of the crash were unknown.

Charges were pending Monday night as Area North detectives investigated the incident.