CPD: Cellphone thieves targeting students, staff at DePaul campus in the Loop

Police are warning students and staff about a string of recent cellphone thefts at DePaul University’s campus in the Loop.

In each incident, the thieves walked up to people who were seated at desks and tables on the campus and asked for donations to a basketball program, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspects then placed a flier or newspaper on top of a victim’s unattended cellphone before making off with the property at the end of the interaction.

The thefts happened:

• about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the first block of East Jackson;

• about 1 p.m. Jan. 2 in the first block of East Jackson; and

• at 5:38 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 300 block of South State.

The robbers are described as two black men, thought to be between 18 and 25 years old, standing 6-feet and weighing 180 pounds, police said. One was seen wearing a white jacket, while the other was seen wearing a black jacket, both of which were emblazoned with the words “City of Flight.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.