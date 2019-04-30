CPD announces command changes, patrol strategy to combat summer violence surge

The scene last June when a teenage boy was shot in the Loop. | Sun-Times file photo

With his long-term future up in the air, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said Tuesday he feels no particular “pressure” to please the incoming mayor.

“I have been a cop for 31 years,” Johnson said, talking to reporters about command changes in the department and gearing up for the summer. “So pressure doesn’t play into it at all. At the end of the day, you have to stay on the path that you think will help reduce crime in the city. You can’t wave a magic wand.”

Johnson announced several promotions and staffing changes as part of the strategy to deal with the traditional summer spike in crime. Johnson is adding two chiefs, four deputy chiefs, two executive officers and nine commanders.

According to CPD, officers will be more visible along the lakefront, including Lake Shore Drive, and will emphasize patrols in busier parks and at CTA and Metra stations.

Johnson met with Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot Monday — a meeting the superintendent described as “good.”

“It went quite well,” Johnson said. “It was very encouraging.”

Johnson declined to offer many specifics.

Johnson said summer crime fighting will be guided in large part by “tech and data-driven police efforts” to help deploy officers to deter crime. CPD also noted the work of anti-violence groups and other community partners that can mediate conflicts before things get worse.

Asked about recent issues with groups of unruly youths downtown, Johnson said: “We need to figure out ways to keep these kids busy so that hey don’t corn downtown with nefarious intentions. … We will not tolerate misbehavior.”