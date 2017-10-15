Chicago Police are conducting an investigation into the death of an infant girl who stopped breathing Sunday morning in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.
Officers responded about 6:10 a.m. when the 5-month-old stopped breathing in the 4800 block of North Winthrop, according to Chicago Police. The girl was taken to Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death, which Area North detectives are investigating.