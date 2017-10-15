CPD investigating infant death in Uptown

Chicago Police are conducting an investigation into the death of an infant girl who stopped breathing Sunday morning in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Officers responded about 6:10 a.m. when the 5-month-old stopped breathing in the 4800 block of North Winthrop, according to Chicago Police. The girl was taken to Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death, which Area North detectives are investigating.