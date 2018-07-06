CPD: Juvenile who pointed gun at cop to be charged with attempted murder

The boy who Chicago police said pointed a gun in an officer’s face in South Shore earlier this week will be charged with attempted murder of a police officer, CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said Friday.

The boy, whose age has not been disclosed, was shot by the officer about 9:30 p.m. Monday near a Family Dollar at 2346 E. 79th St., police said.

Police have said the boy approached the officer –– who was by himself and had stopped into the Family Dollar to get a bottle of water –– and pointed a gun in his face as he was getting into his squad car.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said, and the boy was stabilized in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

Johnson bemoaned the shooting earlier this week.

“It was a little bit difficult to sleep last night,” Johnson said. “So I’m very thankful that this situation did not result in a devastating tragedy. I can’t tell you all what this young man was thinking, but his actions were, clearly, extremely dangerous.”