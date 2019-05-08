Chicago cop charged with inappropriately touching 3 women

A Chicago police officer has been charged with touching three women without their consent while on duty over the past two years.

Officer Corey Deanes, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of official misconduct and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Deanes is accused of making “inappropriate physical contact” with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018, police said. All three victims positively identified him during the investigation.

His bail was set at $200,000 during a hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Further details were not immediately available.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.