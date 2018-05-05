CPD officer injured responding to Austin apartment fire

A Chicago Police officer was injured responding to a fire Saturday afternoon at an apartment building in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded at 12:53 p.m. to the fire at the two-story building in the 600 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

The officer suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Fire Media Affairs said.

CPD didn’t immediately confirm that an officer had been injured.

Four residents were able to make it out of the home without being injured, Fire Media Affairs. They were all taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

As of 1:49 p.m., No. 57 Laramie buses were temporarily being rerouted in both directions from Laramie, Washington, Central and Chicago as a result of the fire, according to the CTA.