CPD officer kills self while sitting in vehicle on Near West Side

An on-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot himself Monday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The officer, a sergeant in the Chicago Police Department’s Mass Transit Unit, was found unresponsive inside his vehicle in the first block of North Desplaines, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed his death, and the officer’s identity hasn’t been released.