CPD officer responding to shooting call among 3 hurt in Near West Side crash

A Chicago Police officer and two other people were injured in a crash early Saturday on the Near West Side.

An officer was responding to reports of shots fired or a person shot at 2:49 a.m. when their on-duty police vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

The officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.