CPD officer shoots at ‘combative’ dog after bite to hand in Logan Square

An on-duty Chicago police officer fired at a “combative” dog Monday afternoon after being bitten in the hand in Logan Square.

The officer was attacked by the dog about 4:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Monticello, police said.

During the melee, the dog bit the officer in the hand, and the officer fired at least one shot. Police didn’t clarify if the dog was struck by a bullet.

The conditions of the officer and the dog weren’t immediately known, police said.

The incident was being investigated Monday evening.