CPD officers shoot man in West Garfield Park alley

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the 4700 block of West Fulton

A man was shot by Chicago Police officers Tuesday evening in an alley in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the alley near a Pentecostal Church at Fulton Street and Kilpatrick Avenue, according to Chicago Police and a friend of the man.

One woman said she was in her apartment near the intersection when she heard at least six gunshots.

With a steady cacophony of fireworks in the background, family members pulled up to the scene complaining that police would not tell them where the wounded man was hospitalized.

The man’s friend said he was a 33-year-old father of four who had “turned his life around” in recent years, working for about the three years at a Salvation Army facility on the Near North Side.

The friend, who asked not to be named, said she had gone to high school with the man in Lincoln Park, and that they regularly got together with fellow classmates in West Garfield Park near the shooting scene.

Less than a day earlier, a Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded an underage boy who pointed a gun at him Monday a gun at him in the South Shore neighborhood.

The officer was sitting in his marked police vehicle about 9:30 p.m. after leaving a Family Dollar store, 2346 E. 79th St., when the boy walked up and pointed a handgun at him, according to Sgt. Al Stinites, a police spokesman, who said the officer then fired.

The boy was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Stinites, who said a handgun was recovered at the scene. On Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said the boy shot by the officer was a male juvenile with a criminal history.