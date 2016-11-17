CPD officers use medical training to help man shot in Englewood

Chicago Police officers used techniques learned in advanced training to help a man shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood on Sunday.

At 7:42 p.m., the 19-year-old was in the 7000 block of South Emerald when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot, according to Chicago Police.

Upon arriving, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the left leg and used techniques learned through their Law Enforcement Medical and Rescue Training (LEMART) training to apply a tourniquet to the man’s leg and apply pressure to the wound, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital by Chicago Fire Department paramedics, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The Chicago Police Foundation said in October that they plan to donate up to 2,000 customized first-aid kits to Chicago Police officers who complete the training.