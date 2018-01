CPD: Police officer hospitalized for ‘medical condition’ after Englewood crash

A police officer was hospitalized for a “medical condition” after being involved in a crash Friday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The crash happened at 5:26 p.m. near 61st Street and Ashland Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Details on the events leading up to the crash were not immediately available.

The officer was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was unknown.