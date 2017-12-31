CPD ramps up public safety preparation for New Year’s Eve

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson says there will be an additional "couple thousand" officers patrolling the city for New Year's Eve. | Rachel Hinton/Sun-Times

As many Chicagoans’ plans for New Year’s Eve go into full swing, the Chicago Police Department announced they would also be kicking its public safety preparations up a notch to make sure those who go out to celebrate remain safe.

Supt. Eddie Johnson said an additional “couple thousand” officers were being deployed for the festivities, even though there was no known credible threat to the city.

Those looking to ring in the new year outside can expect to see an increased presence of officers, not just at Navy Pier, where there will be a fireworks display, but everywhere in the city.

“Along with our federal and state law enforcement partners, we will have a large presence at Navy Pier, large public celebratory events, our entertainment districts and throughout our neighborhoods,” Johnson said. “Whether you’re celebrating at home, a friend’s house or any of the other events downtown, we’d like to remind everyone to be responsible and to be safe.”

Johnson recommended that people prearrange transportation, using either a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber, or use the CTA, which is offering free rides from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. New Year’s Day.

He also said celebratory gunfire and other illegal activity will not be tolerated. Those who partake in such activities will be arrested or fined appropriately, he said.

Before announcing the extra measures, Johnson went out on patrol with other officers and stopped by Navy Pier to check on the department’s deployment.