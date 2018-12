Building cleared after bomb threat reported in the Loop

A building in the Loop was deemed safe after receiving an emailed bomb threat on Thursday afternoon.

About 2 p.m., the threat was sent to the building in the first block of North Wacker, according to Chicago police. Just after 4 p.m. the building was cleared after no explosives were found.

Last week, a series of bomb threats in the Chicago area were found to be part of a nationwide extortion scam. No one was hurt, and no bombs were recovered.