CPD seeking help in identifying woman found on CTA bus

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found on a CTA bus Friday.

The woman, believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was located after being found on a CTA bus Friday, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The found person was described as 5-foot-5 white woman with a light complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, police said. She has a tattoo on her lower back of a spider and spider web and possibly a tattoo on her right shoulder of a banner with the name Heather.

She was found wearing a black jacket with a blue collar, black pants and a black boots, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.