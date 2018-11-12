CPD sergeant, 2 officers hurt when squad cars crash in Bronzeville

A Chicago police sergeant and two officers were injured when two squad cars collided Monday morning in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The two Chicago Police Department vehicles were both responding to a call to assist other officers when they collided at 11:07 a.m. in the intersection of 43rd Street and Prairie Avenue, police said. One of the vehicles then hit a building, but there did not appear to be significant damage to the structure.

The two officers and the sergeant were all taken in good condition to university of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.