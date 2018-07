CPD vehicle window broken in South Loop

Authorities are investigating after the window of an unmarked Chicago Police vehicle was shattered Tuesday morning in the South Loop.

The vehicle was northbound on State Street about 11:45 a.m. when the rear window was “shattered by an unknown object” near Cermak, according to Chicago Police.

No injuries were reported and the incident was being investigated as a case of criminal damage to property, police said. Further details were not immediately available.