CPS: 8 out of every 10 eighth-graders got 1 of their top 3 high school choices

About eight out of every ten eighth-graders applying to Chicago Public Schools high schools got into one of their top three choices, CPS said Friday.

The vast majority of CPS students will learn their high school fate later on Friday.

In the first year of a new application process, 83 percent of students participating in the online GoCPS were matched to their first, second or third choice of school, CEO Janice Jackson said Friday morning in advance of the reveal.

About 92 percent received a match — and of that 8 percent of kids that didn’t, most didn’t apply to a lot of programs, Jackson said. Of the 7 percent that didn’t use GoCPS at all, many were already are in academic centers for seventh- and eighth-graders inside high schools that guarantee them a spot for 9th grade, she said.

The new application process, long requested by parents, was launched to simplify the complicated high school process for all families, giving them one place to apply and one deadline for all schools, whether run by the district or a privately-managed charter operator. Students could choose up to 20 schools but for the first time, they had to rank their preferences.

Jackson said she wanted to give all families a fair shot at the best schools their kids qualify for and not just the ones who know how to work the system who tend to be whiter and wealthier than CPS students on average. The website also informs students which programs they qualify for, including many who may not have realized they could compete for a selective enrollment spot.

“We will be comparing what the freshman class looks like compared to the freshman class of the past,” she said. “The goal is to see more positive trends . . . more diversity in high-tier schools.”

Families can expect emails later in the day pointing them to their results — one offer for schools or programs without selective admissions — and another for those that require high test scores and grades. They’ll also be able to see exactly where their child sits on a waitlist.

Elementary school admission offers are still to come.

CPS won’t release school-by-school data on how many students applied to which schools until the entire process has ended, Jackson said, to avoid tainting parents’ choices. Round two for students who don’t like their current offer begins next month.

Students who receive no match will ultimately be assigned to their neighborhood high school. What’s less clear is the fate of any schools that received a low number of applications, especially as CPS’ enrollment overall continues to decline and a school closing moratorium lifts.