CPS blasted for requiring photo ID to attend board meetings

The Chicago Teachers Union and chairman of the city’s Latino Caucus blasted Chicago Public Schools Tuesday for making parents and other members of the public show a photo ID to attend Wednesday’s public meeting of the Chicago Board of Education.

The requirement for observing the monthly public meetings at 42 W. Madison — separate from the rules for anyone who wants to address board members — is a new addition to the first page of the meeting’s agenda, though a CPS spokesman said it wasn’t a new rule.

“A photo ID is required for registration,” it read.

Noting that about 47 percent of CPS students are Hispanic, Latino caucus chair Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) tweeted, “CPS had better rethink this new rule change that requires parents to have ID’s prior to speaking in a public forum. Chicago is a Welcoming City, let’s act like it!”

Reached by telephone, Villegas said he worried the rule would discourage undocumented families from having their say about their children’s education.

This is something that doesn’t make sense. We should be welcoming people to make comments, not discouraging them,” he said.

The Chicago Teachers Union likened the requirement to “a GOP-Trump Administration tactic that has been used to disenfranchise Black voters and scare off undocumented residents.

“We have parents and advocates who come in to raise and report on critical specific issues with the Board each month — and now they are being ordered to sit down and shut up,” CTU vice president Stacy Davis Gates continued in a press release.

CPS spokesman Michael Passman said that the school board “for many years has required meeting attendees to bring an ID” as a “standard security measure for CPS facilities.”

Yet the rule surpasses what’s required by City Council and the County Board where members of the public need only pass through a metal detector to enter.

The state’s Open Meetings Act makes no mention of requirements to attend any meeting of a tax-funded public body such as a school board, saying only, “All meetings required by this Act to be public shall be held at specified times and places which are convenient and open to the public.”

The office of Attorney General Lisa Madigan, arbiter of the state’s Open Meetings law, is already investigating a separate complaint from August about access to school board meetings. The office will be “looking at their meeting attendance policies and providing input,” spokeswoman Maura Possley said.

That complaint was filed by Suzanne McBride, a Columbia College professor and part-time editor for the Chicago Sun-Times.