CPS CEO Claypool ‘repeatedly lied’ to cover up ethics breach, IG says

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s handpicked schools chief “repeatedly lied” and engaged in other “elaborate cover-ups . . . designed to hide improper behavior” that he and the Chicago Public Schools top attorney engaged in, the CPS inspector general alleges in a report publicly released Thursday.

In a blistering, 13-page memo he sent Tuesday to the Chicago Board of Education, CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler said he was “left with no recourse but to conclude” that the board should fire CPS CEO Forrest Claypool.

“Claypool greatly compounded the severity of his misconduct when he repeatedly lied to the [inspector general’s office] through two separate interviews,” Schuler wrote.

Schuler said he launched his investigation last year, prompted by a Chicago Sun-Times article that “raised the question of whether” CPS general counsel Ronald Marmer — a longtime friend of Claypool — had violated the schools’ ethics code.

The Sun-Times first reported that CPS had hired Marmer’s old firm, Jenner & Block, to work for the schools even as the firm was paying Marmer a $1 million severance package. The ethics rules prohibit CPS employees from supervising the work of contractors with whom they have a business relationship.

Schuler said Claypool and Marmer ignored the advice of six lawyers who said Marmer was violating the ethics code and instead “searched for an exonerating opinion. They got a seventh, more favorable opinion from a lawyer who was a political supporter of Claypool.

“It is that approach that was fundamentally deceptive,” Schuler said.

He also alleged that Claypool “violated his fiduciary duty under the Code of Ethics to act in good faith” toward the school board, whose members were appointed by Emanuel.

“Claypool failed to adequately inform the board about the six attorney opinions that were in lock-step agreement that Marmer could not have supervisory authority over work performed by Jenner & Block,” Schuler wrote.

Before the school board approved hiring the firm, Schuler says, the schools CEO “apparently misled” Board of Ed President Frank Clark into thinking Marmer was not deeply involved in Jenner & Block’s work for the schools.

When Schuler interviewed Claypool recently, the inspector general says Claypool lied repeatedly when asked if he had requested a change in the invoices submitted by one of two outside attorneys who found that Marmer was violating the ethics code.

At one point, Claypool noted the inspector general that he runs a $5.6 billion operation.

“I’m not looking at freaking bills,” Claypool said, according to the inspector general.

In fact, at Claypool’s request, the invoices were changed to conceal the fact that the lawyer — longtime CPS labor counsel James Franczek — had given an opinion regarding the ethics of Marmer’s actions, according to the inspector general.

“At every turn in this matter, Claypool kept making matters worse,” Schuler wrote. “What kind of signal would it sent to CPS employees, parents and children if the CEO was allowed to change records as part of a cover-up and keep his job.”

The insepctor general added, “The example Claypool has set here cannot be the standard of honesty and responsibility that the board and citizens of Chicago accept. Sadly, the [inspector general] is left with no recourse but to conclude that this is a termination case for Claypool.”

On Wednesday, Schuler met in closed session with the school board members to discuss the case. At that time, Clark and Emanuel defended Claypool, with the mayor saying Claypool’s actions represented a “lapse in judgment.”