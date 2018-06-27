CPS launching new department to respond to sex abuse allegations

Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson is launching a new department to respond to sex abuse allegations, the latest in a series of announcements aimed at reassuring parents of their children’s safety at school.

The new 20-member “Office of Student Protections and Title IX” — a reference to the federal education law barring discrimination based on sex — will oversee investigations of student-on-student bullying and abuse, refer complaints of student abuse by adults to the schools’ inspector general and oversee support for students who come forward, officials said.

The team also will lead training to “ensure every member of the CPS community understands their role in recognizing, preventing, reporting and responding to sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse.”

The department has been developed with help from a former federal prosecutor hired to help CPS clean house following a Chicago Tribune investigation spelling out CPS’ shortcomings in protecting students against sexual abuse. Until a leader who will report to Jackson is selected, one of CPS’ top attorneys, Doug Henning, will get the unit started before school starts at an estimated cost of about $3 million.

Schools officials have regularly announced new actions and student protections in the weeks since the Tribune laid out systematic failures to keep children safe from harassment and abuse. Earlier this week, they reassigned two South Side principals as part of an investigation of how well those school leaders responded to student reports of abuse.