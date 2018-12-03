CPS moves to close two charter schools, denies applications for three new ones

Chicago Public Schools officials on Monday recommended permanently closing Urban Prep West Campus high school and Kwame Nkrumah elementary school at the end of the year, saying both “failed to provide students the quality education they deserve.”

Officials also denied applications for three new privately managed, publicly funded schools seeking to open, though all five operators still can appeal to a state board that has overturned CPS’ decisions in the past.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson is asking the Chicago Board of Education to revoke the current operating charter for Urban Prep’s campus at 1326 W. 14th Pl., citing a failure to make enough academic progress, financial concerns and unimpressive observations during a recent visit.

Urban Prep West Campus is one of three all-boys high schools run by Urban Prep that serve nearly all African-American students and are best known for claims of getting its graduates into college. The school was just given a new term to operate about a year ago but only for two years, a sign of CPS’ concerns about its operations. High-quality options also exist nearby, CPS officials said.

Jackson also is asking that the operating charter for Kwame Nkrumah, an Africa-centered elementary school for about 200 students at 314 W. 108th St., not be renewed when it expires at the end of June.

“The district’s site visits suggest that the school lacks the capacity to provide students a high quality education,” officials said, citing financial and operational concerns as well as “failure to successfully implement a mandatory remediation plan.”

When CPS last approved the Far South Side school’s renewal in 2016, it cut Nkrumah’s term to three years from the typical five and imposed a long list of conditions, including checks on the school’s finances and its compliance meeting the needs of its homeless and special ed students.

“High-quality charter schools can serve as important options for families, but we have been clear that in order to operate in our district schools must provide students with a high quality education and applicants must meet a clear need in the community and prove their ability to serve students well,” Jackson said in a written statement. “The recommendations made today follow comprehensive reviews of school performance, applicant quality and need, and we believe it is in the best interest of our students to deny all new school applications this year and close the two poor performing charters who have failed to provide students the quality education they deserve.”

Such privately managed schools can be closed if they keep a CPS rating of Level 2, the second lowest, for two consecutive years, or sink to the lowest, Level 3.

The Board of Ed will consider the recommendations Wednesday. If they vote to approve, CPS says it will help develop transition plans so all affected students can enroll in a better performing school in the fall.

The two proposed closings leave legal room for CPS to consider opening new schools or letting existing schools expand under an unusual charter cap signed into its latest collective bargaining agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union The same school board was set to consider applications for three new charter schools when it meets on Wednesday, amid plummeting enrollment and finances that have improved but are by no means plentiful. But CPS administration won’t recommend any of those proposals from Kemet Leadership Academy Charter in Englewood that aimed to serve at-risk middle schoolers, and Intrinsic high school and Moving Everest elementary school, existing CPS charters looking to add a second campus.

Also approved to open,though it hasn’t yet begun accepting students is Art in Motion Charter School.

A third charter, also named in late October as eligible for being shut down because of a history of poor academic performance, was spared and will get to finish this final year on its contract. Plato Learning Academy, an elementary school at 5545 W. Harrison St., was on the closure list for poor performance just a year ago but won a short-lived reprise.

Plato supporters have since launched an online petition to keep the school of about 270 students open in the Austin community where it’s been for more than a decade; to date, 24 people have signed it.

This school year, Plato merged the two campuses it previously operated into a single campus with centralized operations, and CPS officials say it’s appropriate to provide the school an opportunity to demonstrate progress under its new structure.

Legislative efforts to curb the powers of the Illinois State Charter School Commission, essentially ending its ability to overrule such CPS decisions, failed last week in Springfield as lawmakers’ last efforts to override a veto by Gov. Bruce Rauner, who has a charter school named for him, fell short during legislators’ veto session.