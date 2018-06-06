CPS inspector general wants to take over student abuse investigations

The Chicago Public Schools’ inspector general said Wednesday his office should take over investigations into allegations of sexual abuse to end a potential conflict of interest for CPS administrators.

Inspector General Nicholas Schuler is asking to end the practice of CPS’ legal department handling both the questioning of students who present accusations of abuse at school and then defending the school system against lawsuits filed by those students.

“The change is necessary to ensure independent investigations of sex-crime allegations at CPS and eliminate conflict-of-interest problems,” Schuler said in his letter to Chicago Board of Education president Frank Clark.

“The CPS law department simply cannot get to the bottom of all sexual misconduct allegations against CPS employees while simultaneously having the job of defending CPS against lawsuits by the victims of those very same crimes. That morass of competing interests makes it impossible to tell whether the law department is working for student victims or trying to limit the district’s legal exposure.”

Schuler said the change would put CPS in line with other school districts like New York.

The request from the schools’ in-house watchdog follows Chicago Tribunee reports that CPS failed to protect students from sexual abuse and harassment at school. The stories prompted a rare apology from Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s facing a crowd of challengers for reelection.

Janice Jackson, CPS’ chief executive officer, has outlined changes put in place to keep students safer, including hiring a former state inspector general to review CPS policies regarding abuse. Schuler’s proposal would go beyond that.